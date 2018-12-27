NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Double-decker London bus crashes into front garden

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 01:18 PM

One person was taken to hospital after a double-decker bus crashed into the front garden of a house in south London.

The incident involving the 118 service to Brixton happened in Streatham Vale at around 9pm on St Stephen's Day, damaging the property.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the crash.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

One person at the scene tweeted: “#Streatham bus crash. Missed my own car by some feet.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene at 8.55pm.

She said: “A number of London Ambulance Service resources were sent to the scene.

“Three patients were treated for minor injuries, one of whom was taken by ambulance to hospital.”

Video of the incident shared on Twitter shows the building cordoned off by police tape, with damage to the property visible.

- Press Association


