News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Double-decker bus-sized fatberg cleared from London sewer

Double-decker bus-sized fatberg cleared from London sewer
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 12:09 PM

A 40-tonne fatberg the size of a double-decker bus has been cleared from a London sewer by Thames Water engineers who pulled out some of it by hand.

The mass of fat, grease and other materials that weighed the same as three red buses, was discovered earlier this year clogging up an underground sewer in Greenwich, the water company said.

It took three weeks for Thames Water workers to clear the “disgusting” blockage which at points took up 80% of the sewer’s capacity, using a combination of high-powered water jets to blast it loose and removing debris by hand.

Fatbergs are formed when fat, oil and grease are poured down sinks and drains and combine with items that should not be flushed down the toilet, such as unflushable wet wipes, nappies and cotton buds.

This was a massive and disgusting blockage that took a great deal of effort and teamwork to clear and get the sewer working well again

Thames Water’s network protection team has been visiting food establishments in the area, to make sure they are not putting fat, grease and oil down their sinks and that fat traps are installed and working.

Matt Rimmer, Thames Water’s head of waste networks, said: “This was a massive and disgusting blockage that took a great deal of effort and teamwork to clear and get the sewer working well again.

“I’m happy that our team was able to get down and work hard to quickly to clear the fatberg before it could cause problems for our customers and the environment.

“We’d urge everyone to help fight the fatberg by only flushing the 3Ps, pee, poo and paper, as well as disposing of fat and oils in the bin, not the sink.”

FatbergThames Water

More in this Section

Labour and Corbyn say ‘bring it on’ to December general election in the UKLabour and Corbyn say ‘bring it on’ to December general election in the UK

Latest iOS update brings gender-neutral emoji to Apple devicesLatest iOS update brings gender-neutral emoji to Apple devices

Britain's Royal Mint to shred and melt down Brexit 50p coins after extension grantedBritain's Royal Mint to shred and melt down Brexit 50p coins after extension granted

UK police ‘very, very poor’ in Harry Dunn investigation – ex-senior Met officerUK police ‘very, very poor’ in Harry Dunn investigation – ex-senior Met officer


Lifestyle

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »