Donations pour in from around the world to help rebuild Notre Dame

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 09:36 AM

A total of €880m has already been raised from ordinary worshippers as well as business leaders to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after it was ravaged by fire.

Construction teams brought in a huge crane and a delivery of planks of wood to the site this morning after French president Emmanuel Macron set a five-year deadline to restore the 12th-century landmark.

The hole the dome inside Notre Dame cathedral after the fire (AP)

Mr Macron is holding a special cabinet meeting today dedicated to the Notre Dame fire response.

Presidential cultural heritage envoy Stephane Bern told broadcaster France-Info that €880m has been raised so far.

Contributors include tech giant Apple and magnates who own L’Oreal, Chanel and Dior, as well as ordinary Catholics and others from around the world.

Authorities have said the cause of the fire was accidental.

Shock, sadness, but no panic: Minutes that saved Notre Dame

- Press Association

