Donald Tusk insists he still has no clear idea of what the UK wants out of Brexit

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 09:22 PM
By Digital Desk staff

European Council chief Donald Tusk insists he still does not have a clear idea of what the UK wants out of Brexit, following a phone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

European Council chief Donald Tusk.

He says the so-called "alternative arrangements" she wants to prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland don’t amount to a plan, and her withdrawal agreement's not open for renegotiation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also told Mrs May that Ireland and the EU won't be budging when it comes to the Backstop.

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also held talks with the Prime Minister in London, and afterwards issued this warning.

"The last words I said to her were, "don't bring no-deal back to parliament because it's not acceptable, that is not a sensible or serious way of going forward"," he said.


KEYWORDS

BrexitEUDonald TuskJeremy CorbynLeo VaradkarBackstopIrish Backstop

