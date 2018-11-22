Home»world

Donald Tusk: Deal agreed 'in principle' on future relationship between UK and EU

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 10:51 AM

The political declaration on the future relationship between the UK and EU has been "agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level", European Council president Donald Tusk has said.

Mr Tusk said in a tweet: "I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK.

"The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders."

The 26-page statement sets out the structure for the future EU-UK relationship and states that both sides will seek 'ambitious, broad' ties.

The announcement clears the way for a special Brexit summit to go ahead in Brussels on Sunday, when leaders of the 27 remaining EU states are expected to give their stamp of approval to the declaration alongside the 585-page withdrawal agreement setting out the terms of the UK's departure.

It follows a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday evening between the British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, and is the first indication that the pair reached political agreement in principle on the text.

Downing Street has repeatedly made clear that agreement is needed on the future framework - setting out aspirations in areas like trade and security co-operation and believed to run to a few dozen pages - in order to press ahead with the legally-binding withdrawal agreement.

Mrs May will be making a statement to the House of Commons later today

PA & Digital Desk


