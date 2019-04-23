Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK expected to be announced

US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited state visit to the UK is expected to be announced on Tuesday, sources have said.

Mr Trump’s official trip could be scheduled for early June according to reports, and follows a working visit he made to Britain last summer with his wife Melania.

The controversial president’s visit is likely to draw demonstrations in the same way as his July 2018 trip and security is expected to be high.

Prime Minister Theresa May extended the offer of a state visit to Mr Trump early in his presidency when she met the US leader for the first time in the White House in January 2017. Mr Trump and his wife Melania will take part in a state banquet as part of the visit (Chris Jackson/PA)

The state visit was expected that year but no date was set. The US leader’s 2018 trip to the UK had many of the trappings of a state visit, including a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Mr Trump will be hosted by the Queen at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle and the visit is likely to follow the traditional format of an official open-air welcome, featuring prestigious British regiments, lunch with the Queen and a state banquet.

State visits normally last three days, and once the ceremonial elements with the Queen have been completed, visiting heads of state follow an itinerary that reflects their own interests and political aims.

Around the time of the visit, the US president is reportedly due to travel to Europe and attend commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

- Press Association