Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary resigns

US president Donald Trump has said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her job.

President Donald Trump thanked her for her work in a tweet and announced US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would be taking over as acting head of the department.

Mr McAleenan is a longtime border official who is well-respected by members of Congress and within the administration.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

The decision to name an immigration officer to the post reflects Mr Trump’s priority for a sprawling department founded to combat terrorism following the September 11 attacks.

Though Trump aides were eyeing a staff shake-up at Homeland Security and had already withdrawn the nomination for another key immigration post, the development on Sunday was unexpected.

Ms Nielsen travelled to the US-Mexico border on Friday with Mr Trump to participate in a roundtable with border officers and local law enforcement.

There she echoed Mr Trump’s comments on the situation at the border, though she ducked out of the room without explanation for some time while Mr Trump spoke.

As they toured a section of newly rebuilt barriers, Ms Nielsen was at Mr Trump’s side, introducing him to local officials. President Donald Trump with Kirstjen Nielsen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

She returned to Washington afterwards on a Coast Guard Gulfstream, as Mr Trump continued on a fundraising trip to California and Nevada.

But privately, she had grown increasingly frustrated by what she saw as a lack of support from other departments and increased meddling by Trump aides, two people familiar with the decision said.

Her resignation later, obtained by The Associated Press, showed no sign of controversy, unlike others who have left from the administration.

“Despite our progress in reforming homeland security for a new age, I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside,” she wrote.

“I hope that the next secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America’s borders and which have contributed to discord in our nation’s discourse.”

There have been persistent tensions between the White House and Ms Nielsen almost from the moment she became secretary, after her predecessor, John Kelly, became the White House chief of staff in 2017. Donald Trump visited a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico with Kirstjen Nielsen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Ms Nielsen was viewed as resistant to some of the harshest immigration measures supported by the president and his aides, particularly senior adviser Stephen Miller, both on matters around the border and others like protected status for some refugees.

In recent weeks, as a new wave of migration has taxed resources along the border and as Mr Trump sought to regain control of the issue for his 2020 re-election campaign, tensions flared anew.

Arrests all along the southern border have skyrocketed in recent months. Border agents are on track to make 100,000 arrests and denials of entry at the southern border this month, over half of which are families with children.

Ms Nielsen dutifully pushed Mr Trump’s immigration policies, including funding for his border wall, and defended the administration’s practice of separating children from parents, telling a Senate committee that removing children from parents facing criminal charges happens “in the United States every day”.

But she was also instrumental in ending the policy.

Under Ms Nielsen, migrants seeking asylum are waiting in Mexico as their cases progress.

She also moved to abandon longstanding regulations that dictate how long children are allowed to be held in immigration detention, and requested bed space from the US military for some 12,000 people in an effort to detain all families who cross the border.

Currently, there is space for about 3,000 families and facilities are at capacity.

