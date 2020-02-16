Donald Trump’s election year NASCAR visit washed out

Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to Nascar and its fans on Sunday when he became the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500.

Unfortunately for Mr Trump, the weather did not cooperate.

After two lengthy rain delays, the first only moments after Mr Trump’s arrival, the race was postponed due to rain for the first time since 2012, and was rescheduled for Monday.

Given the honour of commanding drivers to start their engines, Mr Trump made a grand entrance before the start of the race, becoming the second president to attend the race after George W. Bush, also in his reelection year. The motorcade for President Donald Trump arrives before the start of the Nascar Daytona 500 race (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Trump gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight.

His reelection campaign planned to run an ad during the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner near the speedway, where 100,000 people were expected to attend the event while millions more watched on television.

The president’s enthusiasm for the appearance was shown when he tweeted on Sunday morning: “Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be Great!” The motorcade with President Donald Trump makes its way through turn one after arriving at Daytona International Airport (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Forces beyond his control took hold, however.

The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed its ceremonial parade, as a brief shower forced race drivers back to the pits.

The start already had been pushed back 13 minutes to accommodate Mr Trump’s trip.

Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2020

The race eventually got under way, but after 20 laps came a heavy downpour, soaking a racing surface that takes hours to dry.

NASCAR called drivers back to their cars around 6:40pm local time, but the return of heavy rain forced the postponement.

It no doubt choked some of the excitement out of an event that had been a raucous celebration for hours, some of it prompted by Mr Trump’s dramatic entrance

After his scheduled return Sunday evening to Washington, Mr Trump will embark later this coming week on a Western state swing that will take him to rallies planned in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The trip is another demonstration of Mr Trump’s willingness to campaign not just in conservative strongholds but in states that lean Democratic, particularly Colorado, where Republican Senator Cory Gardner faces a tough reelection battle.

Arizona is expected to be a key swing state in the presidential election with its growing population of Hispanic voters.