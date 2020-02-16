News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump’s election year NASCAR visit washed out

Donald Trump’s election year NASCAR visit washed out
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 07:47 PM

Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to Nascar and its fans on Sunday when he became the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500.

Unfortunately for Mr Trump, the weather did not cooperate.

After two lengthy rain delays, the first only moments after Mr Trump’s arrival, the race was postponed due to rain for the first time since 2012, and was rescheduled for Monday.

Given the honour of commanding drivers to start their engines, Mr Trump made a grand entrance before the start of the race, becoming the second president to attend the race after George W. Bush, also in his reelection year.

The motorcade for President Donald Trump arrives before the start of the Nascar Daytona 500 race (Alex Brandon/AP)
The motorcade for President Donald Trump arrives before the start of the Nascar Daytona 500 race (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Trump gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight.

His reelection campaign planned to run an ad during the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner near the speedway, where 100,000 people were expected to attend the event while millions more watched on television.

The president’s enthusiasm for the appearance was shown when he tweeted on Sunday morning: “Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be Great!”

The motorcade with President Donald Trump makes its way through turn one after arriving at Daytona International Airport (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
The motorcade with President Donald Trump makes its way through turn one after arriving at Daytona International Airport (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Forces beyond his control took hold, however.

The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed its ceremonial parade, as a brief shower forced race drivers back to the pits.

The start already had been pushed back 13 minutes to accommodate Mr Trump’s trip.

The race eventually got under way, but after 20 laps came a heavy downpour, soaking a racing surface that takes hours to dry.

NASCAR called drivers back to their cars around 6:40pm local time, but the return of heavy rain forced the postponement.

It no doubt choked some of the excitement out of an event that had been a raucous celebration for hours, some of it prompted by Mr Trump’s dramatic entrance

After his scheduled return Sunday evening to Washington, Mr Trump will embark later this coming week on a Western state swing that will take him to rallies planned in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The trip is another demonstration of Mr Trump’s willingness to campaign not just in conservative strongholds but in states that lean Democratic, particularly Colorado, where Republican Senator Cory Gardner faces a tough reelection battle.

Arizona is expected to be a key swing state in the presidential election with its growing population of Hispanic voters.

Daytona 500Donald TrumpUnited StatesTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Cheers for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho on his return to KoreaCheers for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho on his return to Korea

More than 3,000 tested in UK for coronavirusMore than 3,000 tested in UK for coronavirus

Facial expressions do not reflect our innermost feelings, new research suggestsFacial expressions do not reflect our innermost feelings, new research suggests

White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he is proud of his husbandWhite House hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he is proud of his husband


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »