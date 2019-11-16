News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump undergoes health check-up

Donald Trump undergoes health check-up
By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 10:02 PM

US President Donald Trump is undergoing medical tests as part of what the White House said was his annual check-up.

The appointment at Walter Reed National Medical Centre was not on Mr Trump’s weekend public schedule that was released on Friday night, and his last physical exam was in February.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the 73-year-old is “anticipating a very busy 2020” and wanted to take advantage of “a free weekend” in Washington to begin “portions of his routine” check-up.

No details of what tests will be carried out were released.

His check-up in February revealed he had put on weight and was officially considered obese, with a body mass index of 30.4.

The president’s motorcade outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Washington (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
The president’s motorcade outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Washington (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Mr Trump spent more than four hours at Walter Reed on February 8 for his most recent check-up, supervised by Dr Sean Conley and involving a panel of 11 specialists.

At the time, White House staff said Mr Trump was in “very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency”.

Test results which came out six days later showed he is obese under the commonly used BMI formula.

About 40% of Americans are obese, which raises their risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and some forms of cancer.

Mr Trump does not drink alcohol or smoke. His primary form of exercise is golf.

His latest check-up comes as House investigators on Capitol Hill interviewed a White House budget official as part of the impeachment inquiry.

READ MORE

Prince Andrew could not have slept with accuser ‘because he was at Pizza Express’

More on this topic

Donald Trump overheard demanding Ukraine investigations, impeachment probe toldDonald Trump overheard demanding Ukraine investigations, impeachment probe told

Conflicting White House accounts of first Trump-Zelenskiy callConflicting White House accounts of first Trump-Zelenskiy call

Pastor Paula is praying for the presidentPastor Paula is praying for the president

Trump ally found guilty of witness tampering and lying to congressTrump ally found guilty of witness tampering and lying to congress

Donald TrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Probe launched into UK student flats fire which spread ‘extremely rapidly’Probe launched into UK student flats fire which spread ‘extremely rapidly’

St Mark’s Square reopens in Venice after flooding forced closureSt Mark’s Square reopens in Venice after flooding forced closure

Tear gas fired by police as yellow vest protesters mark anniversaryTear gas fired by police as yellow vest protesters mark anniversary

UK police ‘assessing’ allegations of electoral fraud after peerages claimUK police ‘assessing’ allegations of electoral fraud after peerages claim


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

Following South Africa’s deserved Rugby World Cup victory I felt it was about time that I featured some of their wines.Wine with Leslie Williams

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »