Donald Trump to visit UK for Nato summit in December

Donald Trump will return to the UK in December for a Nato summit.

The US president, who has repeatedly criticised the military alliance, will meet with heads of state in London, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday.

It will be Mr Trump’s second visit to Britain since his election, having jetted in amid swathes of protest last July.

The next meeting of #NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in London in December. It is the ideal setting to mark 70 years of transatlantic cooperation, as the home of NATO's first HQ back in 1949. Grateful to UK for hosting: https://t.co/boWxVq0YUo— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 6, 2019

Mr Stoltenberg said: “I am pleased to announce that allies have agreed that the next meeting of Nato heads of state and government will take place in London in December 2019.

“The meeting in London will be an opportunity for allied heads of state and government to address the security challenges we face now and in the future, and to ensure that Nato continues to adapt in order to keep its population of almost one billion people safe.”

- Press Association