Donald Trump to make UK state visit in June

US President Donald Trump is to make a state visit to the UK in June.

President Trump will be a guest of The Queen during the visit from June 3-5, and will also have discussions with the British Prime Minister in Downing Street.

On June 5, he and other representatives of the Second World War Allies – as well as Germany – are expected to attend a major international event in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The gathering on Southsea Common will involve live performances, military displays and tributes to the Allied troops who fought in Normandy, including a flypast of 26 RAF aircraft and at least 11 Royal Navy vessels in the Solent.

On June 6, the Prime Minister will travel to Normandy to attend a number of commemorative events including the inauguration of the British Normandy memorial in Ver-Sur-Mer.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019.”

The visit will take place from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June this year. President Trump and Mrs Trump previously joined The Queen for tea at Windsor Castle in July 2018. Find out more about State Visits here - https://t.co/GhgXtLI2jt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2019

A White House spokesman said: “This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.”

President Barack Obama and Mrs Obama made a State Visit to the UK in May 2011. pic.twitter.com/gf5VxbrZnL— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests.

“We do more together than any two nations in the world and we are both safer and more prosperous because of our cooperation.

“The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead.”