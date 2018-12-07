NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donald Trump to nominate former George HW Bush aide as attorney general

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 04:27 PM

President Donald Trump has said he will nominate William Barr, former president George H.W. Bush’s attorney general, to serve in the same role.

Mr Trump made the announcement while departing the White House for a trip to Missouri on Friday.

Mr Trump said Mr Barr is “a terrific man” and “one of the most respected jurists in the country” and added: “I think he will serve with great distinction.”

He also said Mr Barr was his “first choice from day one”.

File photo of President George H.W Bush, right, and William Barr (Scott Applewhite/AP)

If confirmed by the Senate, Mr Barr would succeed attorney general Jeff Sessions, who was forced out by Mr Trump in November.

Mr Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, is currently serving as acting attorney general.

- Press Association


