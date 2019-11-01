News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump to change primary residence from New York to Florida

By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 07:49 AM

US President Donald Trump has said he will make Palm Beach in Florida his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Mr Trump said he cherished New York. But he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state”.

The New York Times reported earlier that Mr Trump had filed “declaration of domicile” paperwork changing his “predominant and principal home” to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mr Trump, who was born in New York, said it will “always have a special place in my heart!”.

