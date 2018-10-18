Donald Trump threatens to close US border with Mexico

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US’s southern border with Mexico.

Mr Trump lashed out as a caravan of Central American migrants sought to reach the US.

He tweeted to say that, if Mexico does not intervene, he will use the military to “close our southern border”.

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Mr Trump said he wanted “Mexico to stop this onslaught”.

....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

....The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Mr Trump did not detail his military threat.

During his campaign for the White House, he repeatedly promised to build a wall on the southern border which he insisted would be paid for by Mexico.

Earlier this year, some National Guard members were deployed to the border on a limited mission that does not include contact with migrants.

President Donald Trump speaking during a Cabinet meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

More than 2,000 Hondurans are in a migrant caravan trying to reach the United States.

Mexico’s government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who do not either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

- Press Association