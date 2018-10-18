Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump threatens to close US border with Mexico

Thursday, October 18, 2018

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US’s southern border with Mexico.

Mr Trump lashed out as a caravan of Central American migrants sought to reach the US.

He tweeted to say that, if Mexico does not intervene, he will use the military to “close our southern border”.

Mr Trump said he wanted “Mexico to stop this onslaught”.

He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Mr Trump did not detail his military threat.

During his campaign for the White House, he repeatedly promised to build a wall on the southern border which he insisted would be paid for by Mexico.

Earlier this year, some National Guard members were deployed to the border on a limited mission that does not include contact with migrants.

President Donald Trump speaking during a Cabinet meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

More than 2,000 Hondurans are in a migrant caravan trying to reach the United States.

Mexico’s government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who do not either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

- Press Association


MexicoUSDonald Trumpimmigration

