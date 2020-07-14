News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump takes measures against China over Hong Kong policy

Donald Trump takes measures against China over Hong Kong policy
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 11:13 PM

President Donald Trump has signed legislation mandating sanctions for Chinese officials involved in Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and issued an executive order that ends US preferential treatment for Hong Kong.

The two actions are part of the Trump administration’s offensive against China for what he calls unfair treatment by the rising Asian superpower, which hid details about the human-to-human transition of Covid-19.

The almost daily administration broadsides against China come as Mr Trump is being criticised for the surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and as he works to portray his expected Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, as weak on China.

US-China relations are at a low ebb.

Since the two nations signed phase one of a trade deal, the talks are currently stalled with virtually no hope of restarting before the November election.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ChinaDonald TrumpUSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

US carries out the first federal execution in nearly two decadesUS carries out the first federal execution in nearly two decades

New Zealand opposition chooses new leader after shock resignationNew Zealand opposition chooses new leader after shock resignation

Huawei posts 13.1% revenue growth amid pandemic and sanctionsHuawei posts 13.1% revenue growth amid pandemic and sanctions

New Zealand opposition leader leaves role after two monthsNew Zealand opposition leader leaves role after two months


Lifestyle

The world is in chaos and fascism is on the march. But enough about 2020 – what about America in 1940?The Plot Against America: Sky Atlantic series shows a parallel history that has echoes of today's world

Ubisoft has given us a look of some of their upcoming releasesGame Tech: A glimpse of Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Exfoliating cleansers are the first step in upgrading your skincare routine.The Skin Nerd: How to get active when it comes to cleansing

The arrival of the new baby has led to a tricky family dynamic in the Cork-set show, writes Georgia HumphreysBaby's arrival leads to more adventures as the Young Offenders return

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »