News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump suggests his Miami golf course could stage next G7 summit

Donald Trump suggests his Miami golf course could stage next G7 summit
By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 07:05 PM

President Donald Trump insists he has no interest in profiting from next year’s Group of Seven summit even as he talks up his private Miami-area golf course as a potential site.

Mr Trump praised Trump National Doral at a televised press conference in France on Monday.

He touted its acreage, its proximity to the airport, its restaurants and what he called its “magnificent” bungalows with “magnificent views”.

Still, he claims he wouldn’t “make any money” off the summit even though he still profits from his clubs.

President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Trump also insisted, without evidence, that the presidency will end up costing him $3bn to $5bn, even though that number seems impossibly high.

Mr Trump said earlier on Monday that Doral would be the likely venue for next year’s summit, which the US is hosting.

He said: “I think having it in Miami is fantastic.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Donald Trump meeting with Iran’s president floated amid G7 move to end impasseDonald Trump meeting with Iran’s president floated amid G7 move to end impasse

Macron personally told Trump about Iran envoy’s G7 visit, source saysMacron personally told Trump about Iran envoy’s G7 visit, source says

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump ‘gung-ho’ for trade deal after first meetingBoris Johnson and Donald Trump ‘gung-ho’ for trade deal after first meeting

If G7 are serious about tackling inequality they should implement a global tax frameworkIf G7 are serious about tackling inequality they should implement a global tax framework

Donald TrumpG7MiamiTOPIC: G7 summit

More in this Section

Gordon Brown: UK MPs could stop no-deal Brexit ‘dead in its tracks’Gordon Brown: UK MPs could stop no-deal Brexit ‘dead in its tracks’

Donald Trump meeting with Iran’s president floated amid G7 move to end impasseDonald Trump meeting with Iran’s president floated amid G7 move to end impasse

Donald Trump casts doubt on Boris Johnson striking EU Brexit dealDonald Trump casts doubt on Boris Johnson striking EU Brexit deal

Greece to lift remaining restrictions on bank depositorsGreece to lift remaining restrictions on bank depositors


Lifestyle

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

The Great British Bake Off is back tonight, so Gemma Dunn finds out what’s in storeLining up a fresh batch of aspiring bakers

As we progress through the second half of the year into colder, shorter days, there’s plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »