Donald Trump steps into North Korea during meeting with Kim Jong Un

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 08:27 AM

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarised Zone, in an historic photo-op as Mr Trump sought to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North.

It is the third time the two leaders have met, and the first since a failed summit on the North’s nuclear programme in Vietnam earlier this year.

Mr Trump briefly crossed the border into North Korea after greeting Mr Kim.

There are as yet no indications of a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations to end the North’s nuclear programme.

Trump hails 'great friendship' with Kim after becoming first US president to enter North Korea

President Donald Trump, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right of Mr Trump, viewing North Korea from the Korean Demilitarised Zone from Observation Post Ouellette (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Donald Trump, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right of Mr Trump, viewing North Korea from the Korean Demilitarised Zone from Observation Post Ouellette (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Kim said Mr Trump’s brief visit to North Korean territory improves ties between the nations.

Mr Trump said it felt “great” to be the first US president to step into the North and hailed his “great friendship” with Mr Kim.

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Trump earlier had his first glimpse of North Korea from an observation post in the Korean Demilitarised Zone.

Mr Trump was shown various landmarks as he stands on top of Observation Post Ouellette.

He then met with several dozen troops stationed at the Korean Demilitarised Zone separating South and North Korea and telling them: “We’re with you all the way.”

The troops included US soldiers as well as South Korean troops.

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Trump was joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is praising Mr Trump for deciding to meet shortly with Mr Kim, calling it “a bold decision”.

Mr Trump has at times appeared to question the value of keeping US troops on the Korean Peninsula in light of the US-South Korea trade deficit.

Mr Trump said the situation used to be marked by “tremendous danger”, but that: “After our first summit, all of the danger went away.”

Every US president since Ronald Reagan has visited the 1953 armistice line, except for George H.W. Bush, who visited as vice president.

- Press Association

