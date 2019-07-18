News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump spoke with aides about squashing news stories, records show

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 05:36 PM

Court records show that in the days leading up to the 2016 election, US President Donald Trump spoke with aides rushing to quash stories about alleged affairs he had.

Search warrants shed new light on the president’s role as his campaign scrambled to respond to media inquiries about hush-money paid to two women who said they had affairs with Mr Trump.

US District Judge William Pauley ordered the materials to be unsealed this week after prosecutors said they had concluded their investigation into a scheme intended to protect Mr Trump’s reputation as he ran for president.

The investigation involved payments Michael Cohen helped orchestrate to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy centrefold Karen McDougal after they claimed they had affairs with Mr Trump.

The investigation involved payments Michael Cohen helped orchestrate (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
Mr Trump denies the allegations.

Cohen later pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations. He is serving a three-year sentence.

