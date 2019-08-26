News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump skips section of G7 summit devoted to climate issues

Donald Trump skips section of G7 summit devoted to climate issues
By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 01:44 PM

US President Donald Trump has missed a discussion on climate with other world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

Mr Trump was scheduled to attend today’s session on climate, biodiversity and oceans, but his chair was empty during a portion of the meeting reporters were allowed to witness.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that while Mr Trump did not attend, his aides were there.

The president started the morning behind schedule.

President Donald Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi share a laugh together (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Donald Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi share a laugh together (Andrew Harnik/AP)

His meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel was delayed about two hours.

He then met with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, where he was asked about attending the climate session.

He said it would be his next stop and that he wants clean air and water.

Mr Trump is a climate change sceptic who once had claimed it is a hoax that was invented by the Chinese.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hottest ever August bank holiday weekend for UK as temperature reaches 33.3CHottest ever August bank holiday weekend for UK as temperature reaches 33.3C

Greta, don’t sink the green messageGreta, don’t sink the green message

Report puts Glasgow on road to becoming carbon neutral by 2030Report puts Glasgow on road to becoming carbon neutral by 2030

Indonesian man walking 430 miles backwards to save forestsIndonesian man walking 430 miles backwards to save forests

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Iranian president defends foreign minister’s visit to G7Iranian president defends foreign minister’s visit to G7

Violent clashes intensify in Hong Kong as both sides blame the otherViolent clashes intensify in Hong Kong as both sides blame the other

Macron personally told Trump about Iran envoy’s G7 visit, source saysMacron personally told Trump about Iran envoy’s G7 visit, source says

US policeman ‘lied about being shot in shoulder’US policeman ‘lied about being shot in shoulder’


Lifestyle

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »