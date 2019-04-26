NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donald Trump says US will withdraw from international arms trade treaty

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 07:09 PM

President Donald Trump has said the US has decided to withdraw its support for a treaty regulating the multi-billion-dollar global arms trade.

It is the latest example of the Trump administration’s dislike of international pacts.

Mr Trump said he has decided to revoke the United States’ status as a signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty regulating international trade in conventional weapons, including small arms, battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships.

He said America is “rejecting this treaty” and “taking our signature back”.

He made the announcement during a speech in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the National Rifle Association, which claims the treaty poses a threat to the Second Amendment.

The US signed the treaty in 2013, but never ratified it.

- Press Association

