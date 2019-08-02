News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump says robbery at politician’s home is ‘too bad’

Donald Trump says robbery at politician’s home is ‘too bad’
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 02:54 PM

President Donald Trump has tweeted about a reported robbery at the Baltimore home of Representative Elijah Cummings.

Mr Trump had previously denigrated Mr Cummings this week, calling his majority-black district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Police said they received a report of a burglary on Saturday at a West Baltimore home, but it was unknown whether property was taken.

The Baltimore Sun, citing state property records, reported the break-in happened at Mr Cummings’ home.

Elijah Cummings (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Elijah Cummings (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Mr Cummings’ House oversight committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Mr Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Mr Cummings.

Andy Eichar, Mr Cummings’ press secretary, said Mr Cummings was unavailable for comment.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s death at 22 the latest untimely tragedy for familySaoirse Kennedy Hill’s death at 22 the latest untimely tragedy for family

Jeffrey Epstein will not go on trial before June 2020, US judge rulesJeffrey Epstein will not go on trial before June 2020, US judge rules

Seesaws on US-Mexico border encouraging children from both countries to play togetherSeesaws on US-Mexico border encouraging children from both countries to play together

Dublin teen wins $50,000 at Fortnite World CupDublin teen wins $50,000 at Fortnite World Cup

BaltimoreTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Consumer panic and food shortages weeks after no-deal Brexit, leak suggestsConsumer panic and food shortages weeks after no-deal Brexit, leak suggests

Rebel missile, suicide attack kill dozens in Yemen’s portRebel missile, suicide attack kill dozens in Yemen’s port

Mother in UK guilty of murdering young daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex lifeMother in UK guilty of murdering young daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex life

European heatwave reaches Greenland amid threat to island’s ice sheetEuropean heatwave reaches Greenland amid threat to island’s ice sheet


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Just how much should we trust TripAdvisor? Pat Fitzpatrick puts the website to the test on holiday — but also in his native Cork.The trouble with TripAdvisor: How much can we trust the travel website?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »