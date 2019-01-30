NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 01:29 PM

President Donald Trump has insisted congressional negotiators working on a compromise border security deal include money for his proposed wall between Mexico and the southern US border.

Mr Trump tweeted as negotiators prepared to hold their first meeting.

The president said if the negotiators are not “discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time!”

Mr Trump’s insistence on a wall led to an impasse with Democrats that resulted in a 35-day partial government shutdown.

On Friday, Mr Trump agreed to a temporary deal reopening the government while negotiators work toward a longer-term border security deal.

A man throws a ball for his dog next to the border wall topped with razor wire in Tijuana, Mexico (Gregory Bull/AP)

Democrats have been adamantly opposed to a wall.

In recent days, Mr Trump has appeared to retreat from using the word.

On Tuesday, Republican representative Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, suggested that “barrier” was “the same thing” as a wall.

Negotiators are facing a February 15 deadline to reach a compromise.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpWall

Related Articles

Trump adviser Roger Stone pleads not guilty to Russia probe charges

Republican critic of Donald Trump decides not to run against president

How soon will the US federal government get back in order?

US shutdown suspended without Trump getting wall money

More in this Section

Pop star: Scary moment I found migrant stowaways in my tour bus heading for UK

May faces latest Commons test as MPs bid to shape Brexit

Brexit votes: How crucial day for future of the UK could unfold

Apple working to fix iPhone glitch that allows ‘eavesdropping’


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »