Donald Trump says Kim Jong Un keen to meet him again

US President Donald Trump has said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to meet with him once again to “start negotiations”.

Mr Trump said he is looking “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future”.

He said he had received a “beautiful” three-page letter from Mr Kim.

In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Speaking from his New Jersey golf club, Mr Trump said Mr Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive” joint US-South Korea military exercises currently taking place.

Mr Trump also said Mr Kim offered “a small apology” for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests fired by North Korea, and assured him they would stop when the exercises end.

The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarised Zone.

- Press Association