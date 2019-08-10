News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump says Kim Jong Un keen to meet him again

By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 03:12 PM

US President Donald Trump has said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to meet with him once again to “start negotiations”.

Mr Trump said he is looking “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future”.

He said he had received a “beautiful” three-page letter from Mr Kim.

Speaking from his New Jersey golf club, Mr Trump said Mr Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive” joint US-South Korea military exercises currently taking place.

Mr Trump also said Mr Kim offered “a small apology” for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests fired by North Korea, and assured him they would stop when the exercises end.

The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarised Zone.

- Press Association

Donald TrumpKim Jong-unNorth KoreaTOPIC: Donald Trump

