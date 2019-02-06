NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donald Trump says he is close to announcing recapture of all Islamic State land

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 09:33 PM

President Donald Trump has said he expects to be able to announce next week that the US and coalition partners have reclaimed 100% of the Islamic State caliphate.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that the US military will be giving him official notice very soon that 100% of the territory once held by the IS group has been retaken in Iraq and Syria.

Mr Trump gave remarks at the State Department to foreign ministers and senior officials from a 79-member US-led coalition battling the IS group.

“It should be formally announced sometime, probably next week, that we will have 100% of the caliphate,” said the president.

In December, Mr Trump announced the withdrawal of 2,000-plus US troops from Syria.

The Islamic State operative known as Jihadi John (PA)

US officials say IS has lost 99.5% of its territory and is holding on to fewer than two square miles in Syria in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.

- Press Association


