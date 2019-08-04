News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

Donald Trump says ‘hate has no place’ in US and vows action on shootings

By Press Association
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 09:58 PM

President Donald Trump has denounced two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying “hate has no place in our country”.

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Mr Trump said Sunday that “we’re going to take care” of the problem.

He said he has been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress and will be making an additional statement on Monday.

Mr Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the US, calling the gunmen “really very seriously mentally ill”.

He said the problem of shootings has been going on “for years and years” and “we have to get it stopped”.

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.

