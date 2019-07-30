News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump says African Americans are ‘happy as hell’ with his criticisms

By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 03:58 PM

President Donald Trump has said black legislators who plan to boycott his appearance at a Virginia event commemorating the 400th anniversary of the rise of American democracy are going “against their own people”.

Mr Trump said African Americans “love the job” he is doing and are “happy as hell” with his recent comments criticising a majority black district in the Baltimore area and its congressman.

Mr Trump spoke at the White House before heading to historic Jamestown in Virginia.

Black state politicians plan to stay away from Mr Trump’s speech, in part over what they call Mr Trump’s disparaging comments about minority leaders.

Mr Trump said, if that is the case, “they’re fighting against their people” because African Americans “have never been so happy with what a president has done”.

Mr Trump also tweeted that Virginia Democrats want to make the event “as uncomfortable as possible, but that’s OK because today is not about them!”

- Press Association

