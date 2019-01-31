NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Donald Trump raises hopes of trade breakthrough with China

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 02:25 PM

President Donald Trump has voiced optimism before he meets with representatives from China for trade talks.

But Mr Trump said “no final deal” will be made until he sits down again with Chinese President Xi Jinping “in the near future” to discuss “some of the long standing and more difficult points”.

US and Chinese negotiators on Wednesday opened two days of high-level talks aimed at settling a trade war that has weakened both economies.

Mr Trump tweeted that the meetings are “going well with good intent and spirit on both sides”, even though the odds seem stacked against any substantive resolution.

Mr Trump has set a March deadline for increasing tariffs on 200 billion US dollars worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25%.

He said: “All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ChinaDonald TrumpReadyUS

Related Articles

A wall is a wall, says Donald Trump as he refuses to downgrade border project

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Trump adviser Roger Stone pleads not guilty to Russia probe charges

Republican critic of Donald Trump decides not to run against president

More in this Section

Corbyn is ‘risking’ a no-deal Brexit, claims May

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Thai capital closes hundreds of schools because of air pollution

'The EU’s firmly on Ireland's side' - Guy Verhofstadt expresses bewilderment at UK's Brexit process


Lifestyle

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

Learning Points: Driving towards equality getting us nowhere fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »