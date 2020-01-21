News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump praises EU’s Ursula von der Leyen as ‘very tough negotiator’

Donald Trump praises EU’s Ursula von der Leyen as ‘very tough negotiator’
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 03:14 PM

President Donald Trump said he hears European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is a “very tough negotiator”, but said he hoped the US and European Union could make progress on a new trade deal.

“It’s great to be with the president of the European Commission and a woman who’s highly respected, I have to say, and I hear a very tough negotiator, which is bad news for us,” Mr Trump told reporters before meeting her on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Trade right now and a deal between ourselves and essentially Europe is something that we all want to be able to make.”

The American people and the European people are good friends and this is what we've got to build on

It was the first time that Ms von der Leyen has met Mr Trump, who has had many disagreements with Europe over tax and trade policy, including a new digital tax by the French that American tech giants, such as Amazon and Google, are forced to pay.

“I think what we never should forget that we have a long history of common foundation, of a lot of business compacts, friendship,” she said.

“The American people and the European people are good friends and this is what we’ve got to build on.”

Mr Trump has smarted over the French tax, and his administration has announced plans to impose retaliatory tariffs of up to 100% on cheese, wine, lipstick and other French imports.

France has threatened to fight back.

Mr Trump has also sought to wring trade concessions from the EU by threatening tariffs on German cars, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

More on this topic

Economist Joseph Stiglitz hits out at Donald Trump’s Davos speechEconomist Joseph Stiglitz hits out at Donald Trump’s Davos speech

Donald Trump hails ‘the great American comeback’ as he addresses Davos gatheringDonald Trump hails ‘the great American comeback’ as he addresses Davos gathering

What to watch: Donald Trump impeachment proceedingsWhat to watch: Donald Trump impeachment proceedings

US braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trialUS braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

DavosDonald TrumpEUUrsula von der LeyenWorld Economic ForumTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Small predators ‘most at risk’ when habitats are converted for human useSmall predators ‘most at risk’ when habitats are converted for human use

Coronavirus outbreak in China claims fourth victimCoronavirus outbreak in China claims fourth victim

Protesters call for Puerto Rico governor to resignProtesters call for Puerto Rico governor to resign

US braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trialUS braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial


Lifestyle

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »