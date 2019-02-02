NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donald Trump plays round of golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 07:26 PM

President Donald Trump played golf in Florida on Saturday with two of the game’s greatest, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Mr Trump arrived at his private club in sunny Jupiter after he escaped the bitter cold and snow in Washington a day earlier.

He later tweeted a photo of him standing next to them at a tee and said it was a “great morning”.

The weekend trip is Mr Trump’s first to his Florida home and properties since Thanksgiving, in November.

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The president had limited his travel during the record 35-day partial US federal shutdown that ended last week.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are among Trump’s regular golf partners.

Nicklaus also designed the Jupiter club’s 18-hole course.

- Press Association


