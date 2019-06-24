News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump orders new sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and associates

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 05:35 PM

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader and his associates with financial sanctions.

Mr Trump said the supreme leader is responsible for Iran’s hostile conduct.

He said the United States does not seek conflict with Iran but will continue to increase pressure on its Middle East adversary to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups.

People shop at the old main bazaar in Tehran, Iran (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
People shop at the old main bazaar in Tehran, Iran (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The United States pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal that world powers signed with Iran and has already applied crushing sanctions on the country’s economy.

The president said Monday’s action follows a series of aggressions by Iran, including the shooting down of a $100m US surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Republicans look to emulate Democrats with new fundraising platform

More on this topic

Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia amid heightened tensions with Iran

Trump stays quiet over whether to ask FBI to probe Khashoggi killing

Iranian general warns US against war, as Trump softens stance

Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump ‘6ft 3 child in the White House’

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Iran threatens to shoot down more American drones

Death toll from Cambodia building collapse rises

UK could join US in assault on Iran, Jeremy Hunt says

Boris Johnson insists he will not ‘bottle it’ on Brexit date


Lifestyle

Croissants, oysters and cycling – Felicity Cloake’s culinary Tour de France

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »