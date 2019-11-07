News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump must pay two million dollars over charitable foundation ‘misuse’

By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 08:23 PM

A judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay two million US dollars to settle a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

New York judge Saliann Scarpulla also signed off on an agreement to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about 1.7 million US dollars in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.

A request for comment was emailed to Mr Trump’s lawyer.

Security personnel outside Trump Tower in New York (Niall Carson/PA)
New York’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Mr Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

New York attorney general Letitia James had been seeking about 2.8 million US dollars in restitution from the president.

Ms Scarpulla cut that amount to two million US dollars.

