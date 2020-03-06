News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race

Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 05:16 PM

President Donald Trump did not mince his words as he hit out at former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday, insisting that sexism was not to blame for the end of the Massachusetts senator’s presidential campaign.

Speaking to reporters as he signed an emergency 8.3 billion US dollar funding package to help tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr Trump was asked whether he thought sexism had anything to do with Ms Warren’s departure from the Democratic presidential race.

“No, I think lack of talent was her problem. She has a tremendous lack of talent,” Mr Trump responded.

She’s (Elizabeth Warren) a very mean person. ... People don’t want that

The president commended her debate performances, saying she “was a good debater” who had “destroyed” the candidacy of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg “like it was nothing”.

“But people don’t like her,” he went on to say.

“She’s a very mean person. … People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”

Mr Trump has a long history of making less-than-kind comments.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (Steven Senne/AP)
Senator Elizabeth Warren (Steven Senne/AP)

While he has defended himself as an equal-opportunity insulter, Mr Trump has had some particularly harsh comments about women, going after their physical appearances, comparing them to animals and seeming to dwell on their attacks on him.

After moderator Megyn Kelly confronted Mr Trump during the first Republican debate of the 2016 cycle over his comments about women, Mr Trump later said of her: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Ms Warren dropped out of the race Thursday after a disappointing showing in early-state voting, including failing to win a single Super Tuesday state.

Mr Trump’s campaign had once seen her a potentially formidable challenger, and Mr Trump went after her early, derisively labelling her Pocahontas over her claims of Native American heritage.

2020Donald TrumpElectionElizabeth WarrenTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Facebook closes London office after employee diagnosed with coronavirusFacebook closes London office after employee diagnosed with coronavirus

Emmanuel Macron says it is France’s ‘priority’ to protect elderly from Covid-19Emmanuel Macron says it is France’s ‘priority’ to protect elderly from Covid-19

Donald Trump calls off trip to disease control agency over staffer’s ‘Covid-19’Donald Trump calls off trip to disease control agency over staffer’s ‘Covid-19’

Iran mulls use of force to halt travel between cities in fight against Covid-19Iran mulls use of force to halt travel between cities in fight against Covid-19


Lifestyle

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, says Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Denim devotion

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

Spare a thought for the environment the next time you go shopping for personal care products. There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives, says Margaret JenningsHow the beauty industry is trying to help the environment

The actor relished playing the role of the Irish-Australian outlaw, writes Esther McCarthy George Mackay shines in True History of the Kelly Gang

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »