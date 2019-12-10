News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe report

Donald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe report
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 05:03 PM

Donald Trump has lashed out at FBI director Christopher Wray over a watchdog report on the Russia investigation.

In an interview with the Associated Press Monday, Mr Wray acknowledged the report had identified significant problems with how agents conducted the investigation into ties between Russia and Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and pledged to make changes.

But he also said it was important” that the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, found that the investigation was opened for a proper cause and was not affected by political bias.

Christopher Wray (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Christopher Wray (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Mr Wray told ABC News in a separate interview that he did not believe the Trump campaign had been unfairly targeted. The FBI also issued a statement stressing that the report “does not impugn the FBI’s institutional credibility”.

That provoked a sharp reaction from Mr Trump on Twitter.

“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump tweeted.

“With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

The tweet was a rare direct attack on Mr Wray, who has largely been spared the public ire the president vented at former FBI director James Comey — whom he fired in May 2017 — and at Andrew McCabe, who temporarily replaced Mr Comey but was later fired by the Justice Department.

Mr Wray inherited a year-old Russia investigation when he was installed in August 2017 and, by that point, the probe was already in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller.

He has kept a mostly low profile, rarely speaking in depth about the investigation or engaging in public conflicts with a White House that claims political bias in the US intelligence community.

Although he has appeared reluctant to respond aloud to Mr Trump’s criticism of the FBI, he has also defended the interests of the bureau even when it has put him at odds with the president.

He has said he does not believe Mr Mueller’s investigation was a “witch hunt”, as Mr Trump has insisted, and resisted efforts last year by the White House and congressional Republicans to declassify information from the Russia probe that was subsequently released.

Mr Wray struck a similar balance in his comments on Monday, seizing on findings from the inspector general favourable to the FBI while also making a point to highlight the significant problems it found.

Those issues, he told AP, were “unacceptable and unrepresentative of who we are as an institution”.

READ MORE

Emmanuel Macron urges EU to move quickly on Brexit talks after UK election

More on this topic

Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment against Donald TrumpDemocrats unveil two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

Trump impeachment case laid out by House DemocratsTrump impeachment case laid out by House Democrats

Trump impeachment hearing interrupted by protesterTrump impeachment hearing interrupted by protester

North Korea calls Trump a ‘thoughtless and sneaky old man’ after tweetsNorth Korea calls Trump a ‘thoughtless and sneaky old man’ after tweets

Donald TrumpFBIRussiaTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Brexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activistsBrexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activists

36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial

Sixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centreSixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre

13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets top expert tips on how to lay and decorate a glorious Christmas dinner table, creating a festive but stylish look to wow your visitors.Your go-to guide to laying the perfect Christmas table

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

Darina Allen says it is time to make a shopping list for your Christmas meals to remove any stress and enjoy the break with your loved ones.Darina Allen: A feast of food and lots of fun

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »