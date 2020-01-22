News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump keen to deliver State Of The Union speech on schedule

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 01:22 PM

President Donald Trump says he wants to deliver the State Of The Union address as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.

Mr Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday that delivering the annual address on February 4 is “very important to what I am doing” in setting his administration’s agenda.

There has been speculation that the White House would push for a postponement so the speech was not overshadowed by the Senate trial.

US President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
The trial, which began on Tuesday, may not conclude by the speech date.

The date for the speech was set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Trump accepted the invitation.

Last year, it was delayed due to a shutdown of the US federal government.

