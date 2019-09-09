Donald Trump in Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen over justice reforms

President Donald Trump has criticised musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Mr Trump also said he has not got enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms.

Your country needs you, Melania — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Mr Trump called Legend “boring”.

He also said Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen as “filthy mouthed”.

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

.....the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it...And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in.

Teigen wrote she did not appear on the special and used crude language to describe Mr Trump.

- Press Association