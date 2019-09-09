News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump in Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen over justice reforms

Donald Trump in Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen over justice reforms
By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 03:56 PM

President Donald Trump has criticised musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Mr Trump also said he has not got enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms.

The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Mr Trump called Legend “boring”.

He also said Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen as “filthy mouthed”.

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in.

Teigen wrote she did not appear on the special and used crude language to describe Mr Trump.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ex-governor Mark Sanford to challenge Donald Trump in Republican primaryEx-governor Mark Sanford to challenge Donald Trump in Republican primary

Trump cancels meeting with Taliban and Afghanistan leaders after Kabul bombingTrump cancels meeting with Taliban and Afghanistan leaders after Kabul bombing

#Sharpiegate: Donald Trump memes hit Twitter after map ‘altered with pen’#Sharpiegate: Donald Trump memes hit Twitter after map ‘altered with pen’

Trump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insultsTrump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insults

Chrissy TeigenDonald TrumpJohn LegendTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

French film producer strangled by ‘callous’ ex-boyfriend, court toldFrench film producer strangled by ‘callous’ ex-boyfriend, court told

Pope Francis praises diversity of Mauritius but warns against economic inequalityPope Francis praises diversity of Mauritius but warns against economic inequality

Commons Speaker John Bercow to stand downCommons Speaker John Bercow to stand down

Attacks on foreign-owned shops continue in South Africa as toll increasesAttacks on foreign-owned shops continue in South Africa as toll increases


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »