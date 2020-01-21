News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump hints at tariffs on European car imports without trade deal

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 05:27 PM

President Donald Trump has said he will strongly consider imposing tariffs on European car imports if the US and European Union cannot strike a trade agreement.

But Mr Trump said Tuesday as he met with Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan in Davos, Switzerland, that he expects to reach a deal with Europe.

He met earlier with Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission.

Mr Trump said they had a “very good talk”.

He did not say if they discussed the US car tariff threat.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (Evan Vucci/AP)

He adds that Europe knows they “have to do something” and that, if they are fair, “we’re not going to have a problem.”

