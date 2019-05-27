NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Donald Trump highlights ‘cherished bond’ with Japan at imperial banquet

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 07:27 PM

President Donald Trump has invoked the name of the era under Japan’s new emperor in his toast at an imperial banquet in his honour.

Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne on May 1 ushered in the era of Reiwa, which means “beautiful harmony”.

In the toast at the banquet in Tokyo, Mr Trump asked that the “cherished bond” between the US and Japan be preserved for the children “in the spirit of beautiful harmony”.

Attendants prepare for the State Banquet (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Trump quoted ancient Japanese poetry and said he and first lady Melania Trump will never forget the “gracious” invitation they received to meet Naruhito.

Naruhito in his toast described his family’s ties with previous US presidents and said he sincerely welcomed Mr Trump’s second visit to Japan.

Mr Trump enjoyed a six-course state banquet dinner at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo featuring consomme, cote de boeuf and fruit.

The White House said Monday’s menu included Consomme a la Royale, Turbot a la Meuniere Sauce Tomate, Cote de Boeuf Rotie, Salade de Saison, Glace Mont Fuji and a dessert of melon and grapes.

Music was performed by the Imperial Household Orchestra.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Melania Trump learns to summon fish in Tokyo

Trump becomes first head of state to meet Japan’s new emperor

Sumo diplomacy: Japan’s PM courts Trump with wrestling, burgers and golf

Trump plays down North Korean missile threat

Donald TrumpJapanTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Four arrested over Lyon bomb attack

Labour and Tories’ Brexit policies dealt a hammer blow in European elections

Corbyn in general election call after Labour mauled in European poll

Second referendum ‘only way’ to break Brexit impasse – Sir Keir Starmer


Lifestyle

Global vision from Foynes Island

Mystery of Barbary ape at Eamhain Mhacha

Watch for dragonfly survey

Put-upon ravens harangued by the noisy neighbours

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »