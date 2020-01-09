News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump floats Nato expansion to include Middle East nations

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 07:27 PM

President Donald Trump thinks Nato should be expanded to include nations in the Middle East, suggesting a new name for the 70-year-old alliance: “Natome” short for Nato-Middle East.

“What a beautiful name — Natome,” Mr Trump said, pronouncing it ”Nay-Toe-me.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House during an unrelated event, Mr Trump said the US had cracked down on so-called Islamic State militants, eliminating their control of territory and killing IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We did Europe a big favour,” he said.

President Donald Trump, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of Nato and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sit together during the annual Nato heads of government summit at The Grove hotel in Watford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
“I think Nato should be expanded and we should include the Middle East, absolutely. … Right now the burden is on us and that’s not fair,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said he also wants to see more Nato troops in the Middle East because problems there are international in scope.

He said he spoke about Nato’s role on Wednesday during a phone call with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

“I think he was actually excited about it. I actually had a name. Nato, right, and then you have ME, Middle East. They would call it Natome,” Mr Trump said.

“I’m good at names, right,” he said and noted how the new North American trade agreement is called USMCA for the US, Mexico and Canada.

