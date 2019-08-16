News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump floats idea of buying Greenland for the US, report says

By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 07:36 AM

President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the US.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it.

It would not be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his speech (Patrick Semansky/AP)
In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark 100 million US dollars to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented on the report which first appeared in The Wall Street Journal.

