Donald Trump flies into UK for Nato summit

US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK ahead of a two-day Nato summit.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania flew in to Stansted Airport in Essex on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will break off from election campaigning to host the gathering of Nato leaders which marks the alliance’s 70th anniversary.

At past meetings, Mr Trump has berated European leaders for failing to contribute more to the costs of collective defence.

While aboard Air Force One, he tweeted that Nato spending had increased by $130bn since he had taken office.

In the 3 decades before my election, NATO spending declined by two-thirds, and only 3 other NATO members were meeting their financial obligations. Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED, and NATO spending increased by $130B! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

He said: “The number of Nato allies fulfilling their obligations more than doubled.”

Formal Nato events will begin with a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen on Tuesday evening.

The main talks will take place on Wednesday at The Grove, a country house hotel near Watford.