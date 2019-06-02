Donald Trump denies labelling Meghan as ‘nasty’

Donald Trump has denied calling Britain's Duchess of Sussex “nasty” on the eve of his state visit to the UK.

Meghan has been a vocal critic of the US president in the past and backed his political rival Hillary Clinton.

Before the 2016 presidential election the British duchess suggested she would leave the US if the former reality TV star Mr Trump won. President Donald Trump gave an interview to The Sun (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a recent interview with The Sun newspaper, Mr Trump claimed he was unaware of Meghan’s comments and said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say?

“I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

But in a Twitter post today, the president denied making the comment.

He wrote: “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’. Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!”

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

The president also expressed “doubt” that media organisations would “apologize”.

The Sun has posted an audio recording of the president’s interview with its political editor on its website.

In the interview, when asked about the duchess suggesting she would leave America for Canada if he was elected, Mr Trump said: “A lot of people are moving here (to the US).”

Mr Trump said Meghan will make “a very good” American princess, and said of her joining the royal family: “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently.

“She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).”

Mr Trump begins his state visit to the UK on Monday and will meet members of the royal family, including the Queen.

LA-born Meghan will not be present during the visit after giving birth to her son Archie almost four weeks ago.

- Press Association