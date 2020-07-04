News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event
By Press Association
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 05:48 AM

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during a impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.

His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.

Mr Trump accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

He said: “This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore.

“We will not be terrorised, we will not be demeaned, and we will not be intimidated by bad, evil people. It will not happen.”

The speech and fireworks at Mount Rushmore came against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 125,000 Americans.

The president flew across the nation to gather a big crowd of supporters, most of them maskless and all of them flouting public health guidelines that recommend not gathering in large groups.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign confirmed during the president’s speech that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the campaign and the girlfriend of Mr Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr, had tested positive for the coronavirus while in South Dakota.

Both Ms Guilfoyle and Mr Trump Jr, who serves as top surrogate for the president, are isolating themselves and have cancelled public events, according to Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee.

During the speech, the president announced he was signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the “greatest Americans to ever live”.

Amid the campaign headwinds, the president has sharpened his focus on his most ardent base of supporters as concern grows inside his campaign that his poll numbers in the battleground states that will decide the 2020 election are slipping.

In recent weeks, Mr Trump has increasingly lashed out at “left-wing mobs”, used a racist term to refer to the coronavirus and visited the nation’s southern border to spotlight progress on his 2016 campaign promise to build a US-Mexico border wall.

US President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Monument (Alex Brandon/AP)
US President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Monument (Alex Brandon/AP)

The event, while not a campaign rally, had the feel of one as the friendly crowd greeted Mr Trump with chants of “Four more years!” and cheered enthusiastically as he and first lady Melania Trump took the stage.

“They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive,” Mr Trump said.

“But no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country and all of its values, history and culture to be taken from them.”

Native American protesters demonstrate in Keystone ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit (Stephen Groves/AP)
Native American protesters demonstrate in Keystone ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit (Stephen Groves/AP)

Leaders of several Native American tribes in the region raised concerns that the event could lead to virus outbreaks among their members, who they say are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of an underfunded health care system and chronic health conditions.

“The president is putting our tribal members at risk to stage a photo op at one of our most sacred sites,” said Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Some Native American groups used Mr Trump’s visit to protest the Mount Rushmore memorial itself, pointing out that the Black Hills were taken from the Lakota people.

More on this topic

Trump brands reports of Russian bounties for killing US troops ‘fake news’Trump brands reports of Russian bounties for killing US troops ‘fake news’

Republicans urge action following briefing on Russian bounties allegationRepublicans urge action following briefing on Russian bounties allegation

Reddit and Twitch clamp down on Trump-backing forums over hate speechReddit and Twitch clamp down on Trump-backing forums over hate speech

Donald Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troopsDonald Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Donald TrumpMount RushmoreTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Greenpeace fined £80,000 for breaching court order with oil rig protestGreenpeace fined £80,000 for breaching court order with oil rig protest

New prime minister named in France as Emmanuel Macron launches reshuffleNew prime minister named in France as Emmanuel Macron launches reshuffle

Angela Merkel wears mask at appearance before German politiciansAngela Merkel wears mask at appearance before German politicians

Copenhagen’s ‘racist fish’ Little Mermaid statue vandalised againCopenhagen’s ‘racist fish’ Little Mermaid statue vandalised again


Lifestyle

Like it or not, video meetings are here to stay. Home editor Eve Kelliher gets an expert's secrets to preparing interiors for their close-up.How to ensure your home is always camera-ready in the Zoom era

Tougher plants, smaller plots and more communal spaces will grow in popularity, says Hannah Stephenson.What will gardens of the future look like?

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play, and there are many things you can build or buy to help them along, says Kya deLongchampsGarden adventures: Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »