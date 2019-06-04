News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Donald Trump clarifies ‘nasty’ remark about Meghan Markle

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 10:28 PM

US President Donald Trump has clarified his remarks about Britain's Duchess of Sussex after it was widely reported that he had called her nasty.

In a recent interview with the Sun newspaper, Mr Trump said he was unaware that Meghan had previously suggested she would leave the US if he won the 2016 presidential election, adding: “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Meghan has been a vocal critic of the US president in the past and backed his political rival Hillary Clinton.

The US leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain during his state visit to the UK that he was saying in the interview that he had not known that Meghan had been nasty about him.

He told presenter Piers Morgan during an interview in the Churchill War Rooms: “They said some of the things that she said and It’s actually on tape.

“And I said: ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty’. I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me.”

He added: “You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life… I think she’s very nice.”

The Duchess of Sussex is missing the ceremonies surrounding Donald Trump after giving birth to baby Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

LA-born Meghan will not be present during the President’s state visit after giving birth to her son Archie almost four weeks ago.

Mr Trump added that her husband, the Duke of Sussex, “couldn’t have been nicer” when they met on Monday.

He said he congratulated Harry, who recently became a father, calling him a “terrific guy”.

Asked about rumours that the prince did not want to speak to him, he said: “No, no, no, just the opposite.

“In fact, he spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family.

“I went up – he couldn’t have been nicer. Couldn’t have been nicer… I think he’s great.”

Mr Trump also spoke about the NHS, post Brexit trade deals and Jeremy Corbyn during the interview, which will be shown from 6am on Wednesday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Protesters demonstrate in Belfast against President Trump’s visit to Ireland

In Pictures: The baby blimp and the most creative Donald Trump protesters in London

Nigel Farage has ‘good meeting’ with Donald Trump

Donald Trump in the UK: a state visit offered in haste and regretted at leisure

Donald TrumpDuchess of SussexMeghanRoyalRoyal familyTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Italy’s deputy prime minister Salvini warns of government crisis

Notre Dame residents urged to take blood tests amid lead pollution fears

Hong Kong activists hold Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil

Trump turns down Corbyn’s offer to meet because he is a ‘negative force’


Lifestyle

Sex advice: I keep having sex with my ex

Gems of Irish fusion: Compilation album Buntus Rince to be released

The Skin Nerd: Skin goals- Pharrell William's fountain of youth

These are some of the pioneering plastic-free stores in Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »