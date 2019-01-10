NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donald Trump cancels Davos trip because of government shutdown

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 07:20 PM

President Donald Trump has said he is cancelling his trip to Davos, Switzerland because of the partial government shutdown, now in its 20th day.

He had been scheduled to leave on January 21 to attend the World Economic Forum.

Mr Trump says he was cancelling his trip because of Democrats’ “intransigence” on border security.

Mr Trump and Democrats are at an impasse over funding for Trump’s proposed wall at the southern border.

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Trump offered his “warmest regards and apologies” to the economic forum.

Earlier in the day, he told reporters that he wanted to go, but that he might not if the shutdown over funding for a US-Mexico border wall continues.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Cabinet members are still scheduled to attend the annual Davos event, which attracts the world’s business and political elite.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

DavosDonald Trump

