Donald Trump calls for new focus on missile defence programme

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 10:25 PM

President Donald Trump has called for an expanded missile defence programme to better protect the United States.

During an appearance at the Pentagon, he said: “Our goal is simple: that we can detect and destroy” any incoming missile.

Part of the new strategy is to create a level of sensors in space.

The president said America’s adversaries are “increasing their lethal strike capabilities” and that his “first duty is defence of our country”.

The administration’s Missile Defence Review is the first such programme since 2010.

The strategy pushes for studies.

No testing is mandated, and no final decisions have been made.

The goal is to better defend the US against potential adversaries who are developing and fielding a much more expansive range of advanced offensive missiles.

- Press Association


