Donald Trump attends Supreme Court ceremony for Brett Kavanaugh

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 06:31 PM

President Donald Trump has visited the Supreme Court for the ceremonial swearing-in of new Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The president and first lady Melania Trump also met privately with the justices before Thursday’s brief courtroom ceremony.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker took part in the ceremony for an invitation-only crowd that included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, retired Justice Anthony Kennedy and many of Mr Kavanaugh’s former colleagues.

President Donald Trump arrives for a ceremony for new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Among them was Judge Merrick Garland, whose high court nomination Mr McConnell blocked in 2016.

Mr Kavanaugh was nominated to take Mr Kennedy’s seat and confirmed last month amid allegations he sexually assaulted a woman decades ago.

Mr Kavanaugh denied it.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath Mr Kavanaugh took when he was officially sworn in October.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in hospital with fractured ribs, was absent.- Press Association


