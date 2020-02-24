News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump and first lady stroll the grounds of iconic Taj Mahal

By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 01:07 PM

President Donald Trump took in breathtaking views of the Taj Mahal on Monday in India.

As Mr Trump walked from the iconic 17th century mausoleum, he told reporters that is was an “incredible place”.

On his flight to Agra, India, Mr Trump – who once owned the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey – told reporters on Air Force One that he had never been to the Unesco world heritage site before.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump tour the Taj Mahal (Alex Brandon/AP)
He and first lady Melania Trump toured the white marble structure just as the sun was beginning to set.

On the way from the airport, crowds waved tiny Indian and US flags.

Larger-than-life sized cutouts of Mr Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were erected along the route.

