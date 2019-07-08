News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump accuses Theresa May of making ‘mess’ of Brexit

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 08:28 PM

Donald Trump has dramatically escalated the transatlantic war of words over the leak of the British ambassador’s advice describing his administration as “inept”.

In an explosive series of tweets, the US president accused Theresa May of making a “mess” of Brexit.

He said the his administration would no longer deal with the ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch, while the “good news” for the UK was that it would soon have a new prime minister.

“I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit,” he said.

“What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way.

“I do not know the ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him.

“The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister.

“While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent state visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!”

- Press Association

