Domino’s Pizza finance boss drowns while snorkelling off Mauritius coast

By Press Association
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 07:02 PM

The finance director of Domino’s Pizza in the UK has drowned while on holiday with his family in Mauritius.

The company said that David Bauernfeind, 51, died in a snorkelling accident on the Indian Ocean island on St Stephen's Day.

According to local press reports, a British tourist, believed to be Mr Bauernfeind, was found by a sailor off the coast of the island.

He was taken back to shore and a post mortem found he had drowned.

He was a force for good within the business and will be greatly missed

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news,” said David Wild, the company’s chief executive.

“On behalf of our board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella, as well as his wider family and friends.”

Mr Bauernfeind became the fourth person in four years to head the finance department for the pizza company when he was appointed in October 2018.

He has also been the chief financial officer of Connect Group, the newspaper distribution company formerly owned by WH Smith, and Xchanging, a technology company where he worked for 15 years.

Mauritius newspaper L’Express reported that the body of the British tourist was found at 11.45am on Thursday off the coast of Belle-Mare, on the east of the island.

The body was taken to Victoria Hospital, further inland. The cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.

“David was hugely liked and deeply respected for his dedication and sharp intellect amongst Domino’s colleagues.  He was a force for good within the business and will be greatly missed,” Mr Wild said.

