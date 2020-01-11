Dominic Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the arrest of Britain’s ambassador to Iran during anti-government protests as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

Rob Macaire was held for over an hour on suspicion of organising, provoking and directing radical actions before being released, according to local reports.

Mr Raab said in a statement: “The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment.

“It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”